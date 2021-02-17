Truck drivers describe morning snow: ‘It was crazy’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Snowfall Wednesday created dicey conditions along I-80 and Parley’s Canyon, with thousands of semi-drivers facing chain requirements and decisions about whether to be on the road.

“I got real close to my maker a few times,” said truck driver Rob Anderson.

“A couple times you slide, man, and that guard rail is really close. And you’re happy you got it under control. Cause you see a lot of trucks in the ditches, and you wonder if those guys walked away,” added Anderson.

According to UDOT, roughly 12,000 trucks drive Parley’s every day. On Wednesday morning, numerous trucks could be seen pulled off along the interstate putting chains on their tires.

“When you have to chain up you got to chain up, like this morning,” said truck driver Tavita Lole.

Lole, who has been a truck driver for nearly 30 years, says he feels trained and prepared for the conditions — it’s the other drivers on the road that concern him.

“Just got to watch your surrounding. No matter how much I know what to do, you never know — a car can lose control at any time, so you have to stay away. I’m trying to stay away from the people. But sometimes, the traffic, just gotta take your time. You gotta respect the weather,” said Lole.