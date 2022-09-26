SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A truck driver has died in Spanish Fork after breaking through a concrete barrier in a fatal crash early Monday morning, Sept. 26.

The Semi-truck driver was reportedly driving Westbound on US-6 in Spanish Fork canyon. For an unknown reason, the truck driver collided with the concrete road barrier around mile marker 185. The truck slid along the barrier for about 300 feet before it rolled down the embankment and caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the crash and cleaning up the scene. The westbound lanes are closed and officials are alternating traffic through one lane at the scene.