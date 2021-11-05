Truck driver arrested on 70 counts after Lehi crash, side-swipe

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man was arrested on 70 counts after allegedly driving while under the influence during a Thursday crash. He also went on to side-swipe another car and jumped a nearby curb.

Lehi Police were called to a crash with injuries involving a semi-truck and a passenger car at the intersection of Club House Drive and Thanksgiving Way. The driver of the passenger car had to be taken to a nearby hospital while the driver of the semi-truck was found at his vehicle about a quarter of a mile away.

Police say 45-year-old Jeremy Vaughn had side-swiped another passenger car as he traveled away from the crash and jumped a curb, coming to a stop in the rock on the shoulder. When speaking with him, the officer noted in the arresting affidavit that Vaughn’s pupils were “pin point” and that the man appeared confused. He reportedly believed he was in Salt Lake City, despite being roughly 25 miles away in Lehi.

Following a warrant, Vaughn’s urine showed a positive result for methamphetamine, which Vaughn admitted to smoking. According to the affidavit, Vaughn was found to have been driving without insurance with an unregistered trailer and no commercial driver’s license. Police say Vaughn had a Utah driver’s license but it was suspended. An inspection of the truck uncovered multiple violations as well.

Vaughn was booked into the Utah County Jail on 70 counts, including driving under the influence with personal injury, six counts of having a defective braking action, 10 counts of failure to secure loose cargo, five counts of miscellaneous tire violations, one count of no mud flaps, and 43 other violations regarding his vehicle.

Formal charges have not yet been filed.