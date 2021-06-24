Semi-truck dangles off I-80 ramp, causes traffic delays in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Traffic is backed up in Salt Lake City after a crash left a semi truck dangling from an on ramp between I-80 eastbound and I-215 westbound.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the following ramps will be closed while crews respond to the crash:

Northbound I-215 West to Westbound I-80

Eastbound I-80 to Southbound I-215 West

Westbound I-80 to Southbound I-215

Eastbound I-80 to Northbound I-215

Redwood Road on-ramp to I-215 Southbound

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

The crash is not expected to be cleared until 9 p.m. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes around the crash, particularly if you are traveling towards Salt Lake City, UHP said.

Officials have not released information on what may have caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Police responded to a similar crash in North Salt Lake Thursday morning, after a semi truck went of the road on I-215.

Traffic cameras from the Utah Department of Transportation show a trailer atop a side barrier facing into the Budget Truck Rental.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.