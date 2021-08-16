Truck crashes into Utah Walmart, driver blames floor mat

A truck crashed into the Walmart in Saratoga Springs on Sunday. (Tyson Solorio)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah County Walmart is in need of some repairs after a pickup truck crashed into its storefront on Sunday.

Saratoga Springs Police say a man was in the parking lot around 7 p.m. Sunday when the floor mat of the truck reportedly began causing issues around the gas pedal.

The man was outside of the truck and thought the vehicle was in park as he was working to correct the mat. The gas pedal then became stuck and, because the truck was not in park, caused the truck to accelerate into the cart return area of the Walmart.

ABC4.com received these photos from viewers of the crash. You can see the truck partially in the air after colliding with rows of carts.

A boy outside the store receive some minor injuries from glass that broke in the incident but no other injuries were reported.

No other details have been provided.