SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A truck driver crashed into a snowplow in southern Wyoming Sunday morning, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

On March 5, shortly after 9 a.m., WHP responded to a snowplow crash on I-80 just west of Rock Springs.

Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol

The crash reportedly occurred near milepost 125 when a truck driver was attempting to pass a car in the left lane and crashed into the back of a Wyoming Dept. of Transportation (WYDOT) snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median.

The snowplow was clearing snow from the roadway at the time of the accident, WHP states.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the snowplow was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash, while the truck driver was given a ticket for “speeding too fast for the conditions” and careless driving, WHP states.

22 WYDOT snowplows have been hit so far this winter, according to WHP. A total of 18 snowplows were reportedly struck in the winter of 2021/2022, compared to 26 in 2020/2021, and 23 in 2019/2020.

Authorities are urging drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and use extreme caution when driving on snow-covered roads, “especially when passing snowplows,” WHP states.

No further information is available at this time.