Truck crashes in Big Cottonwood Canyon, delays expected

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A large truck has crashed in Big Cottonwood Canyon near the S-curve Monday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 6.2. Crews are warning travelers there could be some delays and to drive with caution in the area.

Additional details about the crash or if anyone was injured was not available. An update will be provided once additional information is released.

