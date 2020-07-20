Truck crashes in Big Cottonwood Canyon, delays expected

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A large truck has crashed in Big Cottonwood Canyon near the S-curve Monday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 6.2. Crews are warning travelers there could be some delays and to drive with caution in the area.

#CrashAlert: ⚠️ Attention travelers in #BCCroad #SR190, a large truck has gone off the roadway near the S-turns (MP 6.2). Please drive with caution in the area and delays are possible.⚠️ @UDOTTRAFFIC @CanyonAlerts pic.twitter.com/G8wuIWFJkp — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) July 20, 2020

Additional details about the crash or if anyone was injured was not available. An update will be provided once additional information is released.