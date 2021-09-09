Trophy pronghorn illegally killed in southern Utah, DWR asking for tips in investigation

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A trophy pronghorn buck was illegally killed and left to waste in southern Utah in August, and wildlife officials are asking for your help finding the person responsible.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says the pronghorn was killed west of the Sulphurdale area in Beaver County sometime during the opening weekend of the big game archery hunts on August 21. Conservation officers have determined the animal had been shot and killed with a rifle.

Because the buck’s horns measured over 14 inches in length, DWR says the buck is a trophy animal.

“It is a shame that a buck as spectacular as this one has been taken from law-abiding hunters who were excited to pursue it legally,” DWR Conservation Officer Jeremy Butler says. DWR shared the below photo of the pronghorn. Warning – the photo may be graphic for some, viewer discretion is advised.

A pronghorn buck, illegally killed in southern Utah and left to waste. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

If you have any information about the illegal killing and wasting of this pronghorn, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, you are encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact Butler at 435-310-0238. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.