Troopers: Woman hit and killed after jumping out of car on I-15

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 15 Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-15 northbound near 146000 South.

Utah Highway Patrol said a passenger car occupied by a male driver and a female passenger was traveling northbound on I-15.

According to UHP, the man pulled the car over near the Bluffdale exit because his girlfriend, the passenger, was attempting to jump out.

Troopers said the woman ran into traffic and “in an attempt to protect her,” the boyfriend pulled the car back into the lanes of travel.

The car was hit by a passing dump truck and pushed into the woman causing fatal injuries, troopers said.

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic on I-15 northbound traffic was diverted to the Bluffdale exit during the crash investigation.

The identity of those involved in the crash was not immediately released.

