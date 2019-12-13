Troopers urge caution as storms move through Utah

Days
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The multi-day storm targeting Northern Utah is anticipated to have an impact on roadways.

“My son just got in a motorcycle accident just a couple of days ago trying to get off an exit,” said Holly Sweeten, a driver.

With increasing amounts of rain, the potential of snow and freezing temperatures, the threat of black ice and compromised roads is high.

“As he was merging over, his tires slipped on some black ice and he was flown into a concrete barrier,” Sweeten adds.

Thankfully, she says her son is expected to be OK, but her family’s story serves as a cautionary tale.

It’s one Utah Highway Patrol wants drivers to be cautious of especially in bad weather.

It says for the month of December, there have already been more than 660 crashes statewide.

“Slow down even if you think you’re going slow enough. You’re probably not,” said Trooper Kaiomaikalanimai Hall. 

In addition to monitoring your speed, UHP wants drivers to increase their following distance.

“Definitely keep an eye on the weather and keep yourself educated on what’s going on out there,” said Trooper Hall. “There might be slush or snow or even water on the roadway that gets in between your tread and causes cars to spinout.”

UHP is also asking drivers to please move over when you see their flashing lights.

Troopers say there’s been an increase in their vehicles getting hit.

