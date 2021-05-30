Troopers to the Rescue: Ducklings waddle across I-15, fall into storm drain

UTAH (ABC4) – An adorable group of ducklings were rescued by Utah Highway Patrol Troopers, Sunday morning.

On May 30, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, a family of ducklings made their way onto the highway on I-15 in the area of MM 274. As the group waddled across I-15, they soon got into some trouble and fell into a storm drain.

Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol say the metal storm drain grate was wedged into the concrete to such a degree that the Stinger on an IMT Truck was needed to remove it.

“Once the metal grate was removed, Trooper Julio Roman went inside the drain to get the ducklings out. The mother duck was flying overhead, and once the ducklings were removed, Trooper Roman shuttled the ducklings off the highway to a horse farm (just east of our location) and released the ducklings,” shares the Utah Highway Patrol. “The hope is that the mother duck will find her ducklings.”

On May 21, a separate group of ducklings found themselves in a storm drain and a couple of weeks before that another group also found themselves stuck. According to the Wildlife Conservation and Management Program, as weather warms up, animals are more frequent to head outdoors closer to civilization.

“It is quite common for ducklings to fall through the opening of storm sewer grates. A mother duck can walk across the grate without a problem, and she may not recognize the inherent danger of leading her offspring across it,” they share. “It is heartbreaking to watch a mother duck frantically circling the grate, calling to her young. Fortunately, we can lend her a helping hand. Using a long steel rod or crowbar for leverage, lift the sewer grate. Then use a kitchen strainer or other readily available tool to scoop up the ducklings and return them to their very appreciative mother. If you do not have a strong enough metal bar, or you cannot safely lift the grate on your own, call your local sewer authority or fire department. They are often very willing to help.”