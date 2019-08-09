Troopers suspect drowsing driving in head-on crash that killed motorcyclist

PANGUITCH, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is dead following a crash on State Route 143 near Panguitch Thursday.
Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 4:48 p.m. on SR-143 near milepost 50.5. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on SR-143 and a motorcycle was traveling south in the same area.
Troopers said the pickup truck crossed over the centerline and hit the motorcycle head-on.
The man on the motorcycle, identified as Kevin S. Barnhurst, 68, of Panguitch, was killed on impact.
UHP said drowsy driving is being investigated as a possible cause for the crash. The follow-up investigation is going.
