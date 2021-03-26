Troopers respond to numerous crashes as snowy weather takes over Utah roadways

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – As snowy weather shifts across Utah, officials are warning drivers to take it easy.

On March 26, the Utah Highway Patrol is responding to numerous crashes along I-15 south of Utah County all the way down through Fillmore.

Troopers state the weather is a major contributing factor to the crashes.

“Troopers on I-15 south of Utah County all the way down through Fillmore are responding to numerous crashes with slick roads being a contributing factor,” they write.

Officials are warning travelers to “slow down in the area and move over.”

With slick weather conditions in place, Utah roadways are the first to be affected. According to UDOT, when it comes to these kinds of weather conditions, it is important to remember the traction law.

Under Utah’s Traction Law, vehicles must have chains, specific tires, or all-wheel or four-wheel-drive.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s website, UDOT can restrict the use of certain roadways between October 1 and April 30 or at any point when it is deemed necessary to keep drivers safe.

The exception is for vehicles that are properly outfitted, but what that looks like is different for different types of vehicles. The following information comes from the Unified Police Department’s website,

According to officials, at the very least, all-wheel and four-wheel-drive vehicles must have two mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake tires. Two-wheel drive vehicles must have four mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake to do so.

Traction devices such as steel-link chains, snow socks, and tire studs are also acceptable for all-wheel drive vehicles, four-wheel-drive vehicles, and two-wheel-drive vehicles. Radial tires must be equipped with traction devices

Commercial vehicles, on the other hand, must have chains on at least four of the drive tires before driving on restricted roadways. This does not apply to buses.

Tires in general should be in good condition, with rubber around its entire surface and at least one inch of rubber from the edge of the wheel.

Keep an eye on road signs, social media, and the UDOT Traffic app and website for when restrictions are in place.