Troopers respond to fatal crash on I-80

(ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the scene of a deadly crash which left one dead and another injured, Sunday.

According to UHP Troopers, on June 20, a pickup traveling eastbound on I-80 near MM 9 lost control and rolled multiple times on the right hand shoulder around 6:20 a.m.

Troopers say as the vehicle rolled, both 20-year-old male occupants of the car, were ejected.

As rescue crews arrived on scene, they attempted life saving measures until medical arrived on location.

Troopers say one man was declared deceased on scene. The other, was transported by a medical helicopter in poor condition.

The Utah Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident to determine if impairment was a factor. Troopers say it does not appear that either occupants were wearing their seatbelt.

The number two lane is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the morning while UHP completes their investigation.

