STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers are currently responding to the scene of a crash on US-40, Sunday.

According to the team, multiple agencies are en route.

Troopers are investigating a crash with injuries on US 40 milepost 40. Both EB and WB lanes will have intermittent closures while Troopers investigate. Lanes are expected to open by 7 p.m. More details will follow. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 4, 2021

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and how many people are involved.

Roads are closed until detectives finish investigating the incident.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.