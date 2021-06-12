Troopers respond to 3-vehicle crash on SR-201

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Troopers are currently responding to a scene of crash on SR-201, Saturday evening.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, on June 12 at 5:34 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the scene of a three-vehicle crash near 12000 west.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Officials say, those involved in the collision are believed to have injuries.
The scene remains under investigation.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.