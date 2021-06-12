Troopers respond to 3-vehicle crash on SR-201

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UHP-car_1540825721147.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Troopers are currently responding to a scene of crash on SR-201, Saturday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, on June 12 at 5:34 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the scene of a three-vehicle crash near 12000 west.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Officials say, those involved in the collision are believed to have injuries.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files