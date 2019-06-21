Troopers involved in scuffle after confronting suspect in Rio Grande neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation Thursday after an incident in the Rio Grande neighborhood in Salt Lake City.

It happened near 500 West 300 South.

Utah Highway Patrol said troopers on patrol in the area saw a man slashing tires. They confronted the man and a fight ensued. Troopers said a citizen helped subdue the man.

The suspect received cuts and scrapes. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation before he is booked into jail.

The troopers were not injured in the incident.

