Troopers investigate possible impairment in crash on Davis/Weber County line

Local News
Truck damaged in crash on I-15 on Davis/Weber County line

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – One person was in critical condition following a crash on I-15 in Sunset near the Weber County line just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol said a white car on northbound I-15 left its lane and went into the right shoulder, hitting the concrete barrier.

UHP: White car hit concrete barrier on i-15 in Davis County

The car then bounced off of the wall, re-entered the lane, and was broadsided by a pickup truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper trailer.

Silver truck damaged in crash on i-15 in Davis County

The truck and trailer then also left the roadway and hit the concrete barrier before coming to a stop.

Truck damaged in crash on I-15 on Davis/Weber County line

First responders found the driver and passenger of the white car unconscious. The driver regained consciousness, but a medical helicopter flew the passenger of the white car to the hospital in critical condition.

White car damage after hitting concrete barrier and broadsided in crash on i-15 in davis county

Investigators said they are looking into possible impairment as a factor for the driver of the white car. 

