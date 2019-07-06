Troopers investigate possible impairment in crash on Davis/Weber County line

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – One person was in critical condition following a crash on I-15 in Sunset near the Weber County line just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol said a white car on northbound I-15 left its lane and went into the right shoulder, hitting the concrete barrier.

The car then bounced off of the wall, re-entered the lane, and was broadsided by a pickup truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper trailer.

The truck and trailer then also left the roadway and hit the concrete barrier before coming to a stop.

First responders found the driver and passenger of the white car unconscious. The driver regained consciousness, but a medical helicopter flew the passenger of the white car to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they are looking into possible impairment as a factor for the driver of the white car.