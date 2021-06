CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers are currently investigating what they say is a fatal crash on SR-191 near Helper Sunday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m about 4 miles north of Helper near milemarker 254.

Troopers are on scene of a fatal crash on SR-191 MP254. 2 vehicles are involved with multiple injuries. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. Please slow down and #SummerSafe. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 14, 2021

UDOT indicated SR-191 is currently closed in both directions.