Troopers and Murray city firefighters rescue mother duck and ducklings from freeway traffic

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers and Murray City firefighters helped saved a mother duck and her ducklings Saturday.

Corporal Pollard was dispatched to a mother duck and her duckling disrupting traffic on I-15 northbound at 4700 South in Murray, according to troopers.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Troopers say Corporal Pollard was able to get the duck and ducklings corralled away from traffic and onto the side of the freeway barrier. Corporal Pollard said one of the ducklings fell into storm dran and required the assistance of Murray City’s Fire Department to remove it from the drain and be reunited with it’s siblings.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Corporal Pollard was able to gather the ducklings into a storage bin and, as you’ll see in the following video, reunite them with their mother who takes them down an adjacent waterway to safety.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

