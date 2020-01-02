Trooper struck while investigating rollover crash in Provo Canyon

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was injured when he was struck while responding to a crash on New Year’s Day.
The trooper was investigating a rollover crash on SR-92 after the driver of an SUV slid off the road and turned upside down in the North Fork of Provo River.
The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.
UHP Corporal Justin Cloward was inside his vehicle, sitting stationary with emergency lights on in the right shoulder investigating the crash when he was struck from behind by a passing motorist.
Troopers said that driver “was found to traveling too fast for conditions.”
Cloward was transported to the hospital and checked out for minor injuries.
The Utah Highway Patrol once again urged drivers to slow down while traveling in the snowstorms and to put away all distractions.
