Trooper struck from behind, highway patrol asks drivers to be careful

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol is asking any Utahns who are driving around town to be careful when spotting emergency vehicles on the road.

According to highway patrol officials, “Making a traffic stop, investigating a crash, or assisting a motorist are some of the most dangerous things law enforcement officers do.”

In a video posted to Utah Highway Patrol’s Instagram page, a trooper is shown parked and resting in his car when he’s suddenly struck from behind. The car swivels violently before coming to a stop.

Officials say every year, first responders are struck and killed on the job by drivers who fail to provide enough passing space between their cars and the responders parked on the road.

“Unfortunately some people think that moving over for emergency or service vehicles is just a courtesy,” officials say.

Just in the past few weeks, officials say two troopers were struck from behind by passing vehicles while parked along a roadway.

The trooper was able to step out without any life-threatening injuries, but that may not be the case for other troopers, officials warn.

Troopers are pleading with the public when driving to, “Slow down and move over for all emergency vehicles, highway workers, and tow trucks. Our lives depend on it.”