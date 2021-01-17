Triple fatal rollover leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A deadly rollover in Millard County leaves three people dead and one injured, Friday.

On January 15, a crash victim manages to travel four miles to seek help from an off-duty officer after surviving a deadly rollover 33 miles north of U.S. Highway 6/50 on Gandy Road; a dirt and gravel roadway.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, the off-duty officer was alerted around 2:20 p.m., when he discovered the victim and a bystander knocking on his residence door.

When officials arrived to the scene, two were found dead; a 42-year-old man from Hawthorne, Nevada and a 45-year-old woman from Salt Lake City.

Officers say the first surviving crash victim’s mother; a 67-year-old woman was also found alive but in critical condition.

She later died as crew members attempted to transport her to a hospital via Lifelight.

The victim who reported the crash was transported via ambulance to a hospital in Delta.

According to LT. Rob Clark with the Millard County Sheriff’s Office the victim has since been released from the hospital as of January 17.