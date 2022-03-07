UTAH (ABC4) – The trial for a man accused of killing two teens and throwing their bodies into a mine shaft in rural Utah County has begun Monday.

It’s been nearly four years since Jarrod Baum was charged for the murder of Riley Powell and Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson after their bodies were found dead in a mine shaft.

The trial began with testimony from Baum’s former girlfriend who described the man as being controlling and abusive during their relationship. She also accused him of the murder saying he stabbed Powell and slit Otteson’s throat.

Baum’s former girlfriend also testified that she invited Otteson and Powell over to his house when he wasn’t home, without his permission, to have someone to talk to. When Baum found out, the situation took a turn.

She continues on describing when she realized the two teens were tied up in the back of their car. Her testimony ended with her confirming that she was with Baum the night they approached the mine shaft near Eureka.

“That night I realized what I was dealing with, like who I was dealing with, I was in way over my head and this person was extremely dangerous,” his former girlfriend said during her testimony.

She previously testified that she did not cooperate with authorities out of fear of Baum. “I decided it was best to do whatever he wants and be his number one fan,” she said.

The trial continues Tuesday with more testimony from Baum’s former girlfriend, describing the details about what she saw the night of the murder. The defense is expecting to question her motive about her testimony as well.