SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully you are having a good weekend! For our Sunday we’ll have a day that feels more like late-winter rather than early spring.

Daytime highs will run about 10-15 degrees below average thanks to the cold front that moved through on Saturday. A strong northerly breeze will make it feel even colder and during the first half of the day, strong wind can be expected near the San Rafael Swell and in lower Washington County. Daytime highs will range mainly in the 40s in northern Utah with 30s for the higher elevations like the Wasatch Back. Down south it will be mainly 50s and 60s with St. George going from the 80s Saturday to the low 70s for a high. Skies will be partly cloudy for most across the state with a little more sunshine down south.

Heading into early next week, we get bigger changes with a cold storm bringing a good potential for wet weather. Ahead of the system with southerly winds we’ll see temperatures slightly warmer than Sunday across the board as clouds and winds increase. This more potent system will bring wet weather to the Beehive State from the second half of the day Monday through Tuesday and possibly into our Wednesday as well. By the second half of Monday we’ll start to see the wet weather first in northern Utah before wet weather becomes more widespread by Tuesday. This will start as valley rain and mountain snow, but with even colder air behind this system, we could see times of straight snow along the Wasatch Front from Tuesday into Wednesday. Also, daytime highs will be quite a bit below average with 40s along the Wasatch Front and low 60s down in St. George. Even St. George will have the chance for rain by the time we get into Tuesday with a chance for straight snow down in Cedar City. This system is still evolving, so there are still the finer details to work out, but it does look at this point we’ll have potential for over a foot of snow for most of our mountains in central and northern Utah.

The active weather calms down for our Thursday as we continue with below average temperatures, but there is potential for another spell of active weather with more wet weather and below average temperatures as we end the workweek and move into the weekend. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? A cool and breezy Sunday before even bigger changes arrive on Monday.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!