Tree lighting held at Snowbird as fundraiser for disabled veterans and active military members

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – People gathered at Snowbird over the weekend for a tree lighting ceremony, called “highly decorated”, to benefit Wasatch Adaptive Sports, a non-profit that serves veterans and active military members.

Jeff Garrison is a disabled veteran himself, who says the tree lighting holds great meaning.

“I lost my brother, my brother in law and my uncle – all three veterans to suicide,” said Garrison. “Watching that tree light up, to me, is special. Because I know that the reason we’re here is to find funds to keep this incredible program going. By watching the lighting of that tree, and what it symbolizes, it’s very powerful.”

If you couldn’t make it out over the weekend but would like to help Wasatch Adaptive Sports, you can visit their website at wasatchadaptivesports.org.

