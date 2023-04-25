SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — There are endless discoveries to be made at Capital City Antique Mall — a 10,000-square-foot building in Salt Lake City packed with all varieties of relics once cherished.

Now open to the community for more than 24 years, the mall has recently seen a flurry of new customers through its doors following the recent pandemic. This revitalized interest includes visitors both young and old, each hoping to find something that connects with their lives.

Those who visit the mall have plenty to shop from, with over 60 vendors bringing antique and collectible items to sell from booths scattered throughout the building.

“We have such a variety in here because every vendor has their own taste, so they just bring in things that they love,” remarks Vicki Jepsen with Capital City Antique Mall. “We have everything… You have to come in and experience it.”

As one can imagine, vendors bring in a wide assortment of artifacts, sometimes with centuries of history behind them. These include vintage items like clothing, vinyl records, toys, jewelry, furniture, kitchenware, books, and much, much more.

According to owner Ralene Barton: “We have items from the 1800s… We don’t always know the history of the item, but that’s the most exciting part. Because you know that there’s a history. Somebody really loved it, cherished it, and took care of it — that’s why it’s lasted so long…”

Capital City Antique Mall is located at 949 S West Temple in Salt Lake City. As the mall is open seven days a week, antique “treasure hunters” have plenty of time to find that perfect item to bring home.