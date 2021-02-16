Treacherous morning commute on I-80 Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some Utah motorists experienced a messy morning commute on I-80 in Parleys Canyon.

“Multiple cars almost hit me,” Salt Lake resident Javier Vieyra says. “I thought I was going to slide off honestly.”

At one point during the morning commute, the traction law was in effect for all vehicles heading up the canyon while snowplow crews were out in full force treating the trouble spots.

“A good reminder to have good tires, good traction devices. Make sure you have the right car to go through the canyon,” Vieyra adds.

But some drivers were not leaving plow crews enough space. The Utah Department of Transportation is urging folks to leave crews 200 to 300 feet of space.

“You never want to be right behind a plow because they can kick up a lot of rocks,” John Gleason with UDOT explains. “You can also get caught in the snow they are kicking up.”

Multiple vehicle slide-offs were reported on Parleys Canyon.

One of them involved what appeared to be a box truck that slid off near the mouth of the canyon. Emergency crews were quick to respond to the scene.

Parleys Canyon is already heavily trafficked, but more are expected to travel this route up to ski or snowboard. I-80 was closed Tuesday morning while UDOT works to clear the snow and avalanche hazard.

As more severe weather is in the forecast, UDOT is warning folks to be mindful of Wednesday morning’s commute.