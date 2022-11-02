SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — South Jordan Parkway and Grandville Avenue is closed off while the TRAX train in the area is out of service after police say a dump truck ran into the TRAX power lines at the intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The South Jordan Police Department (SJPD) reports that the road and TRAX closures will remain in effect “for a while,” though there is no estimation of when the road will reopen.

The agency says that no injuries resulted from this incident, and that the driver of the truck is on scene cooperating with officers.

Residents traveling should plan to avoid this area or use an alternate route.