SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah Transit Authority TRAX train derailment caused major delays in Salt Lake City Friday evening.
UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said a TRAX train slipped off the tracks at Main Street and 400 South.
Arky said no injuries were reported, and no vehicles were hit during the derailment.
The westbound lanes of 400 South are shut down at State Street while crews address the incident.
A bus bridge was activated to help commuters move between Courthouse, Gallivan Plaza and Library stations.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- New technology allows search and rescue crews to continue working through the night
- TRAX derailment causes major delays in Salt Lake City
- Can you live off of $15 an hour in Salt Lake City?
- Two brothers missing after boat found unoccupied on Strawberry Reservoir
- Southern Utah residents should brace themselves for ‘killer’ heat waves, new study suggests