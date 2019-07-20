TRAX derailment causes major delays in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah Transit Authority TRAX train derailment caused major delays in Salt Lake City Friday evening.

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said a TRAX train slipped off the tracks at Main Street and 400 South.

Arky said no injuries were reported, and no vehicles were hit during the derailment.

#TRAX Alert 6:05 PM: Due to an incident at 400 S and Main street, expect major delays on all TRAX lines this evening. More updates to follow. — UTA (@RideUTA) July 20, 2019

The westbound lanes of 400 South are shut down at State Street while crews address the incident.

A bus bridge was activated to help commuters move between Courthouse, Gallivan Plaza and Library stations.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

