SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Trax commuters can expect a delay in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

According to the Utah Transit Authority (UTA), a Trax train collided with a vehicle near 600 S and the Salt Lake Central Stations. Officials share the duration of the delay is unknown.

UTA began a bus bridge in place between the Courthouse and the Ballpark Stations and southbound trains will turn and go northbound.

