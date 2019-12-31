Traveling for the New Year?

Salt Lake City – (ABC4 News) As celebrations across the globe take place to ring in the New Year, many people will be traveling to take part in events to welcome in the new decade.

According to TripAdvisor’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey of more than 2,300 respondents, December holiday travel is up by 4% with nearly half (45%) traveling this year.

Of those traveling, 26% are taking a trip to celebrate the New Year.

As millions of travelers will be fighting inclement weather, busy highways and crowded airports.

What others are clicking on: