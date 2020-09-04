Travel, safety, and health tips for Labor Day weekend

Utah (ABC4 News) — Thousands are expected to hit the road this weekend despite COVID-19 concerns. Starting Memorial Day and ending Labor Day is known as the “100 deadliest days” on Utah roads. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, fatalities have increased by over 30%.

The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, has issued a travel forecast for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

UDOT says drivers can expect delays and recommends planning ahead for increased traffic along the Wasatch Front this Friday and Monday for the Labor Day weekend.

In addition to planning for increased traffic, UDOT is also warning drivers of several areas where construction restrictions remain in place on highways throughout the state.

According to Intermountain Healthcare, Labor Day weekend is one of the holidays with the greatest number of injuries and trips to the emergency department.

The three-day weekend is typically packed with hiking, biking, backyard grilling, boating, swimming, off-roading, and all kinds of outdoor exploring. That’s why Intermountain Healthcare clinicians are reminding Utahns to follow these eight steps to help you stay out of the emergency room this Labor Day weekend.

The following eight tips were released by Intermountain Healthcare:

1. Driving Safety:

“Drivers need to make sure they are well-rested, not distracted, divide driving duties, and make sure everyone is buckled up,” said Dr. David Hasleton, Intermountain Healthcare’s senior medical director of emergency medicine and trauma operations. “Lives will be saved this weekend because people wore their seatbelts.”

2. Boating Safety:

Intermountain Healthcare physicians report an increase in the number of carbon monoxide poisonings from boats this summer.

In recent cases of poisonings, “all of them occurred near the back of the boat, close to the exhaust. The children went from normal to serious problems in minutes,” said Lindell Weaver, MD, Intermountain Healthcare’s medical director of hyperbaric medicine at Intermountain Medical Center and LDS Hospital.

Intermountain Healthcare also provided the following boating safety tips:

Know how and where carbon monoxide may accumulate in and around your boat

Avoid closed-off, poorly ventilated areas of a boat when its engine is running

Watch children closely when they play on rear swim decks or water platforms, which should not be allowed if the engine is running

Educate all passengers about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisonings

3. Grilling Safety:

Intermountain recommends the following barbeque safety tips:

Keep the grill away from the house and clear the area of any debris or tree branches that could catch fire

Don’t use lighter fuel once the charcoal coals have already ignited

Make sure you clean the grill after each use

Keep water near-by for flame fare-`ups

Keep children and pets away from the hot grill

Prevent food-borne illnesses by following cross-contamination guidelines and keeping hot food hot and cold food cold

4. Biking Safety:

More kids on bicycles and more cars on the road during the holiday weekend makes for a deadly combination. Intermountain Healthcare recommends keeping children safe by requiring everyone to wear a helmet – and one that properly fits.

5. Off-roading Safety:

A child’s risk of being hospitalized from riding an off-highway vehicle is 1,000 times greater than riding in a car, according to Intermountain Healthcare.

“Head-to-toe safety gear is a must when ATV riding,” said Jessica Strong, community health manager at Primary Children’s Hospital. “That safety gear should include a protective helmet with a faceguard and goggles, which is much better than a neck brace, bandages, and brain injury.”

6. Be safe in the Sun:

Intermountain dermatologists say sunscreen or sunblock isn’t just for going to the pool or hiking outdoors but anytime you’re out in the sun.

“People don’t realize that even though you may heal from a sunburn and be fine a week later it can lead to melanoma and other skin cancers years later,” said Bryce Desmond, DO, a dermatologist at Intermountain Healthcare. “That’s why it’s vital to make protective measures a part of your daily routine.”

Don’t forget to stay hydrated.

7. Outdoor Safety:

“Go with a group of people and know their level of ability,“ said Adam Balls, MD, chair of the emergency department at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. “Falls leading to sprains and broken bones are some of the most common accidents hikers face, which may land them in our emergency department.”

8. Stay safe from COVID-19:

People are urged to wear a mask or face covering when in a public setting and if they can’t social distance. For high-risk individuals, Intermountain clinicians advise avoiding high-risk areas, maintain a six-foot distance from others, wearing a face covering, and limiting physical interactions with other individuals not living in your household.