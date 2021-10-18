Transportation officials ask Utah drivers to ‘plan ahead’ with stormy weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over the weekend, five separate crashes killed five people. While road conditions were dry then, officials are urging drivers to be extra careful on the roads, as a storm moves in.

“It’s winter in Utah and even if it might be 60 degrees in the valley during the day, you always have to plan ahead,” said Lisa Miller, a travel information manager at the Utah Department of Transportation.

“If you don’t have to be out on the road, stay home,” said Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Miller.

With rain and snow expected through portions of the state Monday night, Trooper Miller shared some tips for people who find themselves driving in winter-like conditions.

“The things that can be prevented are increasing your following distance, driving at a lower rate of speed, and make sure your equipment is sufficient to be on the roadway,” he said.

When water starts to collect on the roads, Trooper Miller said it can also cause cars to crash.

“People at a higher rate of speed in the HOV lane or the far left lane hit the standing water, hydroplane; we see a lot of vehicles go into the concrete barrier,” he said.

While crashes can cause traffic delays, Lisa Miller said to look at live maps before leaving your current location.

“You can avoid being stuck in congestion, from winter weather or special events to road construction or a crash if you just plan ahead,” she said.

UDOT has an app, social media, and online tools available to drivers.