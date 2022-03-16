SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A major power outage has shut down a Salt Lake City high school on Wednesday morning.

Granite School District officials say the power outage is caused by an older, faulty transformer on campus.

In-person classes have been canceled and all students will be moving to remote learning during this time, officials announced.

“At this time, while we do have some lighting in portions of the building, air circulation and heat are not feasible until the transformer is replaced,” the district says.

Students have the option to stop by the school and pick up learning materials such as laptops or other materials if needed. A grab-and-go lunch will be available later today, although officials will have more detailed times and information announced later today.

Coaches will be contacting students to arrange extra-curricular activities and events. For students participating in the GTI program, school buses will be running as planned.

School officials say the campus has limited phone capacity, but are encouraging parents and students to reach out with questions.

A full restoration of power will be announced later as well.

“This is not a day off and the expectation is that our students and teachers will engage meaningfully in learning opportunities,” says the district. “We anticipate a need for our students, families and staff to be flexible and patient as we work through this unusual circumstance and we extend our appreciation in advance for your support as we do so.”