Train strikes vehicle in Kaysville, one transported to hospital

Local News

Courtesy: Kaysville Police Department

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been transported to a nearby trauma center after a train hit a vehicle in Kaysville early Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Kaysville Police Department.

Kaysville fire crews were dispatched to the accident around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol was also on scene due to an accident on I-15 which occurred earlier in the evening. They witnessed a single-passenger vehicle driving southbound on the train tracks near I-15.

The Kaysville Police Department and Davis County Sheriff’s Office paramedics also responded to the incident.

The crash followed a fatal accident earlier in the evening which killed two.

