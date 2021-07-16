Utah train derailment injures three

LUND, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were injured when a train pulling nearly 100 cars derailed in southern Utah late Thursday night.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports the call came in shortly after 10 p.m. for a derailed train near Lund.

Lund is located about 33 miles northwest of Cedar City, Utah. By road, Lund is about 86 miles from the Utah-Nevada border.

Those inside the train say there had been water covering the tracks just before the train derailed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the three people on the train were injured but were able to exit the train and get on the upper side of the locomotive.

Rising floodwaters kept all three individuals from evacuating from the locomotive. Authorities say one of them had a head injury, which was bleeding.

The train derailed in a remote location, causing concerns about the well-being of the occupants.

Emergency crews had a difficult time getting to the train due to the weather and floodwaters. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office shared the below photos of the scene crews found.

As severe weather moved through southern Utah late Thursday night, a flash flood warning was posted near the town of Lund until 11:45 p.m., creating an even greater obstacle for rescue crews.

Shortly before 1 a.m., crews were able to make contact with the injured. After some time, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the injured were transferred off the train and transported to the hospital.

Two of the occupants were in good condition while the other was in stable condition.

Approximately 95 cars were involved with unknown cargo/freight.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that you remain out of the area until the cars have been removed.

Governor Spencer Cox expressed his gratitude for the rescue workers, saying, “A powerful storm hit a remote part of southern Utah last night and washed out a portion of the train tracks. It was a difficult rescue for our teams and, fortunately, there were no fatalities. This morning we are grateful for the crew and rescue teams.”

Union Pacific did not immediately return requests for comment from ABC4. The scene is being turned over to the NTSB and Union Pacific.

In 2019, a train carrying military munitions derailed in the high desert near the Nevada-Utah border.