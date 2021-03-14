Trailhead closes as crews assist in active rescue near Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crew members are currently conducting a Search and Rescue mission, Sunday.

On March 14, UDOT Cottonwood Canyons is alerting drivers traveling on SR210 that the White Pine trailhead is closed for an active Search and Rescue mission by Wasatch Backcountry Rescue and the Unified Police Department.

According to officials, the estimated time of reopening for the trail is 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what the SAR mission entails and what the exact details are.

