Trailer with motorcycle, dune buggy stolen in South Salt Lake

The truck and trailer South Salt Lake Police say has been stolen. (South Salt Lake Police)

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake Police are asking for the community’s help to locate a stolen trailer with a motorcycle, dune buggy, and tools inside. They have shared a photo of the truck and the persons of interest involved.

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, South Salt Lake Police say the enclosed trailer was stolen from 3618 South 500 West. The trailer has a license plate number of MXL8524 and a VIN number of 5M3BE242481035454. South Salt Lake Police say the license plate may have been removed or changed.

Within the trailer, South Salt Lake Police say an expensive KTM off-road motorcycle, custom dune buggy, and tools.

The truck South Salt Lake Police say has been stolen. Its appearance may have been altered. (South Salt Lake Police)

The allegedly stolen truck South Salt Lake Police say have been modified. (South Salt Lake Police)

Additionally, police say the involved truck, a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500, is also stolen. It appears to be wrapped to be black. South Salt Lake Police say it is believed the truck’s exterior color has been altered and may be spray painted black and white or all white. The truck also has a large flatbed.

South Salt Lake Police are looking for 36-year-old Tyler Leon Shepard and 24-year-old Sidney Dawn Helm, who have been determined to be persons of interest. Police shared the below photos of the persons of interest.

If you see either people or the truck and trailer, you are asked to contact police at (801) 412-3600 and reference case number 21G008131.