Trail signs stolen, fencing destroyed, officials searching for culprit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Public Lands is asking for help tracking down the culprit behind stolen trail signs and broken fences.

Officials say 30 wayfinding and trail designation signs have been stolen from the Foothills Natural Area.

The signs stand 6 feet tall and are 4 inches wide and typically found driven into the ground about 1-2 feet in depth.

Officials say the signs help visitors and hikers safely navigate trails in the area while also protecting the surrounding natural environment from disturbance.

Public lands officials are also searching for the people responsible for knocking over several hundred feet of wooden buck and rail fences in the area.

Salt Lake City Public Lands is searching for those responsible for knocking over several hundred feet of wooden fencing. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Public Lands)

Salt Lake City Public Lands are looking for those responsible for stealing 30 wayfinding trail signs. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Public Lands)

The Salt Lake City Police Department is working in conjunction with public lands officials to investigate the theft and vandalism.

There are plans to replace the stolen signs in the future.

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge regarding the incidents to call (801) 972-7800.