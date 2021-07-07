‘Tragic accident’: 2-year-old killed in Payson driveway after being struck by vehicle

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A two-year-old is dead after a tragic accident in Payson on the Fourth of July.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Payson Police and emergency responders were called to an auto-pedestrian accident near 400 S 400 East.

Despite life-saving measures, Payson Police say two-year-old Levi Martinez passed away as a result of his injuries.

According to police, Martinez was struck by a family member who had been moving a vehicle in the driveway while preparing to light off fireworks.

Unfortunately, the driver was unable to see the child in front of the vehicle. Police say the trauma sustained in the crash resulted in Martinez passing away.

“While toxicology results are pending for the driver, there is no indication that this was anything other than a tragic accident,” Payson Police say. “All parties present, including the driver, were cooperative with the investigation.”

Police say a GoFundMe has been established for the Levi Martinez Memorial Fund. The online fundraiser says Levi was “bright, happy, shy, and loving.”

This is the second time in a month that a Utah child has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway.

In early June, a 1-year-old was struck and killed by a car in a Clearfield driveway. Police tell ABC4.com a family member was moving a car and thought the child was behind a fence. Investigators say they believe this was an accident as well.