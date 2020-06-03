‘Tragedy on every level’ says South Jordan mayor about double murder-suicide

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a double murder-suicide involving two boys ages 8 and 10.

“This is a tragedy on every level. There is nothing that is ok about this,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey.

Police got the call shortly after 4 p.m. when a mother came home in the area of Pentenwell Lane and South Cachuma Way.

“Tragically mom is who called; and who found her son; I mean you know, it is terrible for everybody, on the officers going in there, this is a horrible scene,” said South Jordan Police Lieutenant Matt Pennington.

Officers began clearing the home and found the 10-year-old and his father with a gunshot wound.

“We have been here previously on some reports of domestic, not in several months,” said the lieutenant. “We believe these two parties had been separated for quite some time. He wasn’t living here. We believe he was just watching the boys for the day.”

“It is not something you ever want to see happen in your community we had a father take the life of his two young sons and then his own,” the mayor added.

The mayor says there is help for those suffering from domestic violence.

“There are a lot of people struggling right now and my hope would be that you would reach out. There are avenues for help. Help in dealing with the emotional challenges that are a very real result of this pandemic and this economic situation,” she said. “I implore those listening, to please reach out for help. Talk to someone, anyone you trust if you need help because it is not worth your life or the life of your loved ones, someone can connect you with help.”

After the news broke in the neighborhood, residents hung blue ribbons for the two boys.

The extended family is being notified and police will release the names Wednesday.