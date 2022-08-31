SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has released a report of what to expect over Labor Day weekend as traffic ramps up for the holiday.

Travel Delays are to be expected along the Wasatch Front from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5.

UDOT states that drivers traveling south from Salt Lake County through Nephi could encounter 40-minute delays.

Most UDOT projects will reportedly suspend construction, opening up all lanes of traffic to help reduce delays during the holiday weekend. In some work zones, restrictions will continue through the weekend where needed to ensure safety and to accommodate ongoing construction.

The following delays can be expected on Friday along the Wasatch Front highways:

Northbound I-15 in Davis County: up to 20-minute delays from 1-8 p.m.

Southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County: up to 30-minute delays from 3-7 p.m.

Southbound I-15 near Nephi: up to 10-minute delays from 3-8 p.m.

And for Monday:

Westbound US-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 30-minute delays from 1-8 p.m.

Northbound I-15 near Nephi: up to 10-minute delays from 3-7 p.m.

The following list includes projects where drivers should plan for construction conditions including traffic restrictions, reduced speeds, uneven pavement, and narrow or shifting lanes, according to UDOT:

I-84 near Morgan – I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan (Exit 106) and Henefer (Exit 112). These restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through fall. Crews are completing pavement and bridge maintenance in the area.

I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake County – Lanes are shifted on I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East, and on I-215 between 3300 South and 4500 South. Crews are reconstructing these sections of I-80 and I-215 by removing existing pavement and replacing it with new concrete. This project is also replacing or widening bridges at 1300 East, 1700 East, 2000 East and 2300 East, and is adding a new eastbound lane on I-80. All lanes are scheduled to be open by late 2023.

Eastbound I-80 in Tooele County – Eastbound I-80 is reduced to one lane at two bridges – Exit 84 near Grantsville, and Exit 62 west of Delle – as part of work to replace sections of pavement on two areas of I-80. Construction is scheduled to continue through September.

I-70 near the I-15 interchange – I-70 is reduced to one lane in each direction between the Cove Fort exit and I-15. Crews are replacing the driving surface and barrier walls on the I-70 bridge over I-15 through fall.

US-40 north of Heber City – Eastbound US-40 is reduced to one lane north of Heber City near Jordanelle Reservoir. Drivers should expect heavy truck traffic and travel delays, especially Friday afternoon. Crews are completing maintenance work on the concrete pavement in this area and replacing the driving surfaces of the bridges over the Provo River. This work is scheduled for completion in the fall.

UDOT states that construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

