UTAH (ABC4) – Drivers heading out to visit loved ones or to enjoy the warm weather should plan ahead for traffic delays this Memorial Day weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says travelers should plan for impacts and delays along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back starting this Friday through Monday.

Traffic delays to look out for:

Southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County: up to 10-minute delays on Friday, May 27, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Southbound I-15 near Nephi: up to 15-minute delays on Friday, May 27, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Northbound I-15 in Davis County: up to 15-minute delays on Friday, May 27, from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Northbound I-15 near Nephi: up to 20-minute delays on Monday, May 30, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Westbound US-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 30-minute delays on Monday, May 30, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

UDOT says most construction activities will be suspended in anticipation of increased Memorial Day traffic. In some work zones, however, lane restrictions will be in place through the weekend to accommodate the continuation of projects.

Areas where drivers should plan ahead for construction impacts include:

US-40 north of Heber City – Eastbound US-40 is reduced to one lane north of Heber City near Jordanelle Reservoir. Drivers should expect heavy truck traffic and travel delays, especially Friday afternoon. Work includes maintenance of concrete pavement and replacing driving surfaces on bridges over the Provo River. This project is scheduled for completion in the fall.

I-84 near Morgan – I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Morgan (Exit 106) and Henefer (Exit 112). These restrictions are in place 24 hours a day through this fall. Crews are completing pavement and bridge maintenance in the area.

I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake County – Lanes are shifted on I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East, and on I-215 between 3300 South and 4500 South. The southbound I-215 off-ramp at 3900 South is closed through mid-June. Crews are reconstructing these sections of I-80 and I-215 by removing and replacing new concrete. This project will also replace/widen bridges at 1300 East, 1700 East, 2000 East and 2300 East, and add a new eastbound lane on I-80. All lanes are scheduled to be open by late 2023.

I-70 near the I-15 interchange – I-70 is reduced to one lane in each direction between the Cove Fort exit and I-15. Crews are replacing the driving surface and barrier walls on the I-70 bridge over I-15 through fall.

To check out all the latest UDOT construction projects and travel impacts, click here.