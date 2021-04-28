Traffic impacts you should know about for the Provo City Half Marathon

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – On Saturday, runners will be taking to the streets of Provo for the City Half Marathon. Provo Police are adivising drivers to be aware of driving pattern adjustments that will be made that day.

On Friday, April 30, there will be a small festival on Center Street. This will close Center Street between University Avenue and 100 West. University will be closed from 200 North and 300 South. These closures will last from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Runners will begin their trek down the canyon at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Between 8 a.m. and about 1 p.m., the outside southbound lane of University Avenue will be closed from the mouth of the canyon and 200 North University Avenue.

The downtown area between 200 North to 300 South and 100 West to 100 East will be closed for the finish line.

If you’re driving in the area, Provo Police say you can expect significant delays crossing University Avenue and in the downtown area between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you do need to get across University Avenue, police ask that you do so on 300 South.

Provo Police shared the below map indicating the race route and affected roadways.