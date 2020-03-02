Traffic delays expected on I-80 in Park City after dump truck spills debris during collision

by: Jennifer Gardiner

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Traffic delays can be expected as you travel west on I-80 in Park City after a dump truck spilled debris in a collision Monday afternoon.

In a tweet by Park City Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a collision on I-80 west at mile marker 140 after a dump truck had been involved in a non-injury crash.

During the collision, debris from the bed of the truck spilled out across the freeway.

Crews said it is not currently known how long the roads will be blocked and although there is one lane open, they are asking for drivers to take an alternate route if possible.

