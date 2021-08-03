Traffic alert: Raising Cane’s opening in Provo, here’s what to expect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – If you are traveling in Provo today, you may notice some traffic delays as Raising Cane’s opens its second Utah location.

Raising Cane’s first location in Utah opened in South Jordan in early June, causing major delays as cars lined up for the drive-thru lane.

Provo’s Raising Cane’s will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 3 – with the help of Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and BYU’s mascot, Cosmo the Cougar. The new restaurant can be found at 132 W 1230 N.

Provo Police shared this map showing how traffic will move through the area.

Traffic route for Raising Cane’s grand opening in Provo. (Provo Police)

Raising Cane’s customers will be directed from University Avenue through the parking lots of Papa John’s Pizza, behind the plaza with MOOYAH Burgers, and into the parking lot to the drive-thru. From there, they will be funneled through the parking lot to Cougar Boulevard.

To celebrate the new site, Raising Cane’s will be giving away free Cane’s for a year to 20 customers.

If you are hoping to get free Raising Cane’s for a year, ‘Caniacs’ are encouraged to stop by between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. for the ‘Lucky 20’ drawing. While only 20 customers, ages 13 and older, will get free Cane’s for a year, the first 100 customers at the Provo location that dine-in will receive a Cane’s t-shirt.

If you are looking for a job, Cane’s is looking for you. To join its Provo Crew, apply online at WorkAtCanes.com or text RCJOBS to 97211.

Raising Cane’s is not stopping at Provo and South Jordan – they plan to open two additional restaurants later this year in the Salt Lake City area and several more in 2022 and beyond.