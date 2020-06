DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation are planning lane closures that take effect Saturday night at the Northbound I-15 at the 12300 South interchange.

The Southbound State street to Northbound I-15 dedicated right-turn lane will close from 9:00 p.m until 5:00 a.m on Monday June 8th.

Drivers will need to use the second right-turn lane on State Street and turn right at the light to access Northbound I-15.