I-80 multi-vehicle crash, major delays at Utah/Wyoming border

(ABC4) – Commuters heading east on I-80 at the Utah/Wyoming border could be in for major delays.

According to Unita County Fire and Ambulance, I-80 at milepost 2 eastbound is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Authorities say the crash resulted in serious injuries but didn’t have more information to share at this time.

Images provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Unita County Fire and Ambulance show significant back-ups with what looks to be mostly semi truck traffic. In one photo debris can be seen scattered around rescue vehicles, but there is no confirmation at this point as to whether or not it’s related to the crash.

An update at 3:30 states that at least one lane has been reopened, however delays should continue to be expected.