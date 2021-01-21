TRAFFIC ALERT: 12600 South at Bangerter in Riverton to close for seven months

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising drivers in southwestern Salt Lake County to plan ahead for a seven-month closure of 12600 South in Riverton.

UDOT officials say the road will be closed in both directions at Bangerter Highway while crews construct a new freeway-style interchange.

During the closure, Bangerter Highway will remain open in both directions, and the traffic signal at 12600 South will be removed permanently. In addition, UDOT officials say right turns both on and off 12600 South will still be open.

“Every time we build a new interchange on Bangerter Highway, it helps drivers get where they’re going more safely and efficiently,” says Marwan Farah, UDOT Bangerter Interchanges project manager.

“We know this closure will be impactful, so we’ve worked closely with the city and local businesses to minimize inconvenience for the community. The trade-off is, the closure allows us to build the interchange more quickly and safely, at a lower cost to taxpayers.”

Local drivers will have several options to get around the closure, including 11400 South and 13400 South. UDOT has designated detours with signs posted along the routes, and engineers will adjust the timing of stoplights to accommodate the increased traffic.

Three new freeway-style interchanges are currently under construction along Bangerter Highway at 6200 South, 10400 South, and 12600 South. These interchanges will eliminate stoplights for Bangerter Highway drivers and improve safety by removing cross-traffic, according to UDOT officials.

This project continues a multi-year program of upgrading Bangerter Highway by converting intersections to interchanges to accommodate current and future growth in this part of the state.